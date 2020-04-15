Facebook Live Program - Heckscher Farm Birds & Slimy & Scaly (Spanish)

Log in and stay connected with the Stamford Museum & Nature Center! Join us for our 30 minute Facebook live programs at 10 am and 2 pm each day. At 10 am, we'll take a look at our birds on Heckscher Farm. At 2 pm, our education team will teach us about our slimy & scaly friends! Please note that the Slimy & Scaly program will be in Spanish.

These programs are designed for all ages so they will be a great addition to your at-home learning!

To access this class please visit www.facebook.com/stamfordmuseumandnaturecenter/