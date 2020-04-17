Facebook Live Program - Happy 1st birthday Moana & Meet the Goats (Spanish)
Stamford Museum & Nature Center
39 Scofieldtown Rd Stamford, CT06903
Log in and stay connected with the Stamford Museum & Nature Center! Join us for our 30 minute Facebook live programs at 10 am and 2 pm each day. At 10 am, come celebrate Moana's 1st birthday! At 2 pm, we will meet the goats on Heckscher Farm. Please note that "Meet the Goats" program will be in Spanish.
These programs are designed for all ages so they will be a great addition to your at-home learning!
To access this class please visit www.facebook.com/stamfordmuseumandnaturecenter/
*Times, venues and event details can change without notice. Please contact the organizer of the event you are interested in. This web site, Canaiden LLC and its affiliates are not responsible for inaccuracies or changes to any of the listed events.