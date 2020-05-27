Event calendar brought to you by

Virtual Exhibit: “Strength Through Unity” From Maritime Garage Gallery

Maritime Garage Gallery

11 North Water Street
 Norwalk, 06854
USA

Artists & the public are encouraged to participate in “Strength Through Unity,” an online exhibit presented by the Maritime Garage Gallery now through June 30. The exhibit includes artwork that depicts the solidarity and resilience of humanity given the current situation with the global pandemic.

Artists may submit their images to maritimegallery@norwalkpark.org. All submission requirements can be found at the Maritime Garage Gallery’s Facebook Events page.

The public is invited to view the art in May and June at the Gallery’s Facebook and Instagram accounts.

Wednesday, 27 May, 2020

Other Dates For This Event:

Contact:

Maritime Garage Gallery

Phone: 2038319063
Website: Click to Visit

Categories:

