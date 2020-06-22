Rescue Dog Welcome Week at Pooch Hotel
Pooch Hotel is helping newly adopted dogs become acclimated to post COVID life - all while giving back - with Rescue Dog Welcome Week. Adult dogs have their own special needs, the industry-leading and trusted pet care providers are launching a new program catered to pups 6 months and older. “Rescue Dog Welcome Week," which is available all month long through Tuesday, June 30th, allows dog owners to bring their furry friends to daycare for a special week of activities to acclimate them to life when things go back to normal. And it's for a good cause! Paradise 4 Paws will donate 50% of proceeds back to the rescue or shelter that each dog was rescued from.
Newly adopted dogs were welcomed into the home at a time when their owners have been around much more than usual. It’s important to start helping dogs adjust to life when things go back to normal, which is slowly happening. During Rescue Dog Week, dogs will become acclimated to:
· A new environment outside the home
· New people feeding, playing, and interacting with them
· Group play and socialization with other dogs in a controlled daycare setting
Rescue Dog Welcome Week is $50 for the week. The first visit can be any day through June 30th, and dogs will enjoy up to 7 days of access from that first date. For more information or to book a dog, owners can visit https://www.paradise4paws.com/rescue-dog-welcome-week/.
Monday, 22 June, 2020
Other Dates For This Event:
- Monday, 15 June, 2020
- Tuesday, 16 June, 2020
- Wednesday, 17 June, 2020
- Thursday, 18 June, 2020
- Friday, 19 June, 2020
Contact:Pooch Hotel
Phone: 2038384451
Cost:Rescue Dog Welcome Week is $50 for the week.
