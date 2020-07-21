Event calendar brought to you by

8th Annual Miles for a Mission Virtual Road Race

The 8th Annual St. Francis Miles for a Mission Road Race will be a 5K VIRTUAL Run/Walk. You choose the location! You can walk, run, jog, hike or hop on your treadmill.

The entry fee is $35 for adults, 18 years & older; $20 for those under 18. To register and/or to donate, visit https://runsignup.com/mfm.

All proceeds from the Road Race benefit this year’s race partner, Equal Justice Initiative, through the St. Francis Outreach Program.

Equal Justice Initiative has done groundbreaking work to address racial injustice in the United States. If you have read the book or seen the recent movie, "Just Mercy", you are familiar with EJI, and its founder, Bryan Stevenson.

Our goal is to raise significant funds and awareness for the work of this important organization, and we hope you will join us. By registering for the race, donating, asking friends and relatives to support us, we will make a difference.

St. Francis Episcopal Church and Equal Justice Initiative are 501(c)(3) organizations and all donations are tax deductible.

Tuesday, 21 July, 2020

Contact:

Rev. Mark Lingle

Phone: (203) 570-6226
Website: Click to Visit

Cost:

$35 for adults; $20 for under 18

Categories:

