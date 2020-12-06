Veteran of the Month & Flag Raising Ceremony

Frank C. Godfrey American Legion Post 12 hosts a Veteran Recognition Ceremony honoring a deceased Veteran at 11:00 a.m. on the front lawn of the post building located at 60 County Street in Norwalk (across from Norwalk High School). Free parking and free admission. Reception to follow. To nominate a veteran for this ceremony, contact the Legion at 203-866-8249 or ctlegionpost12@gmail.com. The honored Veteran need not be a member of the American Legion or any veterans organization.