Step OUT For The Brave 40,000 Step Virtual Challenge

Make a difference for Veterans one step at a time! Between Saturday, August 8, and Sunday, August 16 join Homes for the Brave as they challenge our nation to take up to 40,000 steps for each of the 40,000 homeless Veterans across the United States. This virtual event raises funds and honors our brave service men and women, and allows participants to complete the step challenge at a location of their choice.

Participants can join individually or as a group. The cost to register is just $40, which includes an event shirt. To register visit https://charity.gofundme.com/o/en/campaign/step-out-for-the-brave

Each step you take is a step towards helping homeless Veterans return to independence.