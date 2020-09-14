Virtual Folks on Spokes Ride/Step Forward Memorial Walk

Due to COVID-19, this year the annual Folks on Spokes Ride/Step Forward Memorial Walk will be held virtually. Participants can ride or walk solo or as part of a team (while physically distancing) anytime between September 13-20, 2020. The event will raise funds to support Bridges Healthcare’s work to help those with anxiety, depression, alcohol or substance use in Milford, Orange, West Haven and the surrounding towns.

Participants can ride or walk their own routes or use any combination of the event’s 5, 10, 20 and 40 mile routes along the scenic CT coastline.

Cost for adult riders and walkers is $25 (children ages 5 to 17 are free). Fundraise a minimum of $25 and receive a free event t-shirt. Event sponsorships are available.

For more information or to register, visit folksonspokes.bridgesct.org