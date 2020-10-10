Virtual Cocktails & Comedy Fundraiser to Benefit The Undies Project
Save the date!
You will not want to miss this year’s first ever virtual Cocktails and Comedy.
Cocktails & Comedy will take place on October 10th at 7:00pm from the comfort of your own home. Join us and Laugh for a Cause with comics Jane Condon and Kelly MacFarland.
There will be a fabulous online silent auction including some items with a creative twist for the new normal!
have put together some delicious menu options especially for Cocktails & Comedy. They are generously donating 40% of every meal purchased.
97% of the money raised will be used to purchase new underwear for those in need at this critical time.
Tickets will go on sale early September. Check www.theundiesproject.org for more information.
Contact:Lucy Langley
Phone: 203 869 8249
Website: Click to Visit
