Virtual Cocktails & Comedy Fundraiser to Benefit The Undies Project

Save the date!

You will not want to miss this year’s first ever virtual Cocktails and Comedy.

Cocktails & Comedy will take place on October 10th at 7:00pm from the comfort of your own home. Join us and Laugh for a Cause with comics Jane Condon and Kelly MacFarland.

There will be a fabulous online silent auction including some items with a creative twist for the new normal!

have put together some delicious menu options especially for Cocktails & Comedy. They are generously donating 40% of every meal purchased.

97% of the money raised will be used to purchase new underwear for those in need at this critical time.

Tickets will go on sale early September. Check www.theundiesproject.org for more information.