Curtain Call Classes Return In-Person This Fall, 2020!
For thirty years, Stamford’s longest-running and only nonprofit, theatre-producing company’s offered kids thru adults opportunities to ACT OUT in classes for stage, on-camera, improv, musical theatre, dance, audition coaching AND MORE! Following strict guidelines, classes return September 21. Scholarships, payment plans and sibling/spousal discounts available. Visit https://www.curtaincallinc.com/workshop/ or email brian@curtaincallinc.com.
Monday, 21 September, 2020
All Day
Other Dates For This Event:
Monday, 21 September, 2020
Tuesday, 22 September, 2020
Wednesday, 23 September, 2020
Thursday, 24 September, 2020
Friday, 25 September, 2020 View Series Overview
Contact:
Brian Bianco
Phone: 2033298207
Website:
Click to Visit
Categories:
