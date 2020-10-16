Event calendar brought to you by
Curtain Call Classes Return In-Person This Fall, 2020!
For thirty years, Stamford’s longest-running and only nonprofit, theatre-producing company’s offered kids thru adults opportunities to ACT OUT in classes for stage, on-camera, improv, musical theatre, dance, audition coaching AND MORE! Following strict guidelines, classes return September 21. Scholarships, payment plans and sibling/spousal discounts available. Visit https://www.curtaincallinc.com/workshop/ or email brian@curtaincallinc.com.
Friday, 16 October, 2020
All Day
Other Dates For This Event:
Sunday, 11 October, 2020
Monday, 12 October, 2020
Tuesday, 13 October, 2020
Wednesday, 14 October, 2020
Thursday, 15 October, 2020 View Series Overview
Contact:
Brian Bianco
Phone: 2033298207
Website:
Click to Visit
Categories:
