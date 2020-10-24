Tweet Curtain Call Classes Return In-Person This Fall, 2020!

Curtain Call, Inc. 1349 Newfield Avenue

Stamford , CT 06905

United States

For thirty years, Stamford’s longest-running and only nonprofit, theatre-producing company’s offered kids thru adults opportunities to ACT OUT in classes for stage, on-camera, improv, musical theatre, dance, audition coaching AND MORE! Following strict guidelines, classes return September 21. Scholarships, payment plans and sibling/spousal discounts available. Visit https://www.curtaincallinc.com/workshop/ or email brian@curtaincallinc.com.

Categories:

*Times, venues and event details can change without notice. Please contact the organizer of the event you are interested in. This web site, Canaiden LLC and its affiliates are not responsible for inaccuracies or changes to any of the listed events.