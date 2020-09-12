September Exhibit at the Geary Gallery in Darien, CT

This September, the Geary Gallery of Darien is proud to present “Inspirations of Sea and Sky,” featuring the impressionist sea and landscapes of Catherine Andersen. Her exhibit runs September 2 – 30. All are welcome and admission is free. The Geary Gallery is open Wednesday through Saturday, 9:30 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. and is located at 576 Boston Post Road, Darien, CT 06820. For more details, call (203) 655-6633 or visit our website: www.gearygallery.com