Cocktails & Comedy Fundraiser to Benefit The Undies Project
On October 10th The Undies Project will be hosting its annual fundraiser event Cocktails & Comedy which for the very first time will be held remotely. At 7:00pm from the comfort of your own home Laugh for a Cause with comics Jane Condon and Kelly MacFarland.
There will be a fabulous online silent auction that will include items with a creative twist for the new normal.
Aux Délices have put together delicious meals, available for purchase, especially for Cocktails & Comedy. They are generously donating 40% of the proceeds to benefit The Undies Project.
For more information go to www.theundiesproject.org
Tickets go on sale September 6th at undiesproject20.givesmart.com.
Contact The Undies Project
Info@theundiesproject.org
Contact:Lucy Langley
Phone: 203 869 8249
Website: Click to Visit
