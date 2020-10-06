Putt for Charity - Help our Local Heroes - Mini Golf Tournament
Norwalk Cove Marina
48 Beach Rd Norwalk, CT06855
The 2nd Annual Putting for Charity Event. This will be a full-fledged miniature golf tournament except the holes will be shorter so you can reach the green! On October 6 2020, this Tee off starts at 5:30 pm at Cove Miniature Golf at Calf Pasture, Norwalk. Rain date is October 8, 2020. There will be plenty of networking and fun to tee off the summer. The mini-golf tournament will include the following features:
Guests will enjoy culinary delights at Ripka’s Café, Calf Pasture Beach including full dinner, beer, wine, dessert, and fun!
Speaker:
Prizes for: closest to the pin, most holes in one, low score, high score, most out of bounds,
Raffle prizes
50-50
A great networking opportunity
Proceeds will go to our local Norwalk Hospital-Nuvance Health as a thank you for their service in Norwalk and a non-profit 501-C3 benefiting at-risk children, Filling in the Blanks.
