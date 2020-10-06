Event calendar brought to you by

Network of Executive Women meeting presents HR Challenges of Small Business

Zoom

The Network of Executive Women presents The Top 5 HR Challenges of Small Business. Zoom meeting Tuesday, October 6th, 12 noon.

https://networkofexecutivewomen.org/new-lunch-registration. 

Tuesday, 06 October, 2020

Contact:

Tanya Detrik

Website: Click to Visit

Cost:

$5 for members $10 for guests

RSVP:

No Attendence Limit

0 of Unlimited Spaces Requested

RSVP For This Event By 10/06/2020

Save this Event:

iCalendar
Google Calendar
Yahoo! Calendar
Windows Live Calendar

Share this Event:


More...

Categories:

*Times, venues and event details can change without notice. Please contact the organizer of the event you are interested in. This web site, Canaiden LLC and its affiliates are not responsible for inaccuracies or changes to any of the listed events.