For nearly half a decade, historic South Norwalk has been home to one of the most prestigious and original art festivals in the region, the SoNo Arts Festival. This year, amid the current COVID pandemic, most (if not all) art festivals and outdoor events have been canceled to adhere to safe space mandates. With safety at the forefront, the SoNo Arts Festival is excited to introduce their first-ever “Gallery Walk” event. This free, safe space/social distancing event will take place in available retail properties along Washington Street, part of AGW SoNo Partners' newly acquired portfolio. Over 50 juried artists will house, display, and sell their works inside these unique retail and restaurant spaces. Art enthusiasts can stroll Washington Street’s 8+ gallery locations while dining, shopping, and enjoying live music performed by local talent.

The SoNo Arts Festival runs October 8-11 and October 15-18, 2020. Hours: Thursday/Friday 4-9 PM, Saturday 11 AM – 9 PM and Sunday 11 AM – 5 PM.

The event is being sponsored by AGW SoNo Partners and OnWashington, the marketing arm for Washington Street Historic District.

Location: Washington Street, South Norwalk, CT 06854

www.sonoartsfest.org

Contact: Sue Brown Gordon, suebg.art@gmail.com, 518-852-6478