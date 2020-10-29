Curtain Call's Fall 2020 Online Theatre Arts Classes
For thirty years, Stamford’s longest-running and only nonprofit, theatre-producing company’s offered kids thru adults opportunities to ACT OUT in classes for stage, on-camera, improv, musical theatre, dance, audition coaching AND MORE! Online classes for kids, teens and adults begin October 13, 2020 in acting for the stage, TV and film, musical theatre, audition preparation AND MORE! Our professional staff this fall includes a former NYC casting director and the current music director of Broadway’s Wicked! Scholarships, payment plans and sibling/spousal discounts available. Visit https://www.curtaincallinc.com/workshop/, email brian@curtaincallinc.com or call 203-329-8207.
Thursday, 29 October, 2020
Other Dates For This Event:
- Friday, 16 October, 2020
- Monday, 19 October, 2020
- Tuesday, 20 October, 2020
- Wednesday, 21 October, 2020
- Thursday, 22 October, 2020
Contact:Brian Bianco
Phone: 203-329-8207
Website: Click to Visit
Cost:$240 for all eight weeks
