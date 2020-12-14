Curtain Call's Fall 2020 Online Theatre Arts Classes

For thirty years, Stamford’s longest-running and only nonprofit, theatre-producing company’s offered kids thru adults opportunities to ACT OUT in classes for stage, on-camera, improv, musical theatre, dance, audition coaching AND MORE! Online classes for kids, teens and adults begin October 13, 2020 in acting for the stage, TV and film, musical theatre, audition preparation AND MORE! Our professional staff this fall includes a former NYC casting director and the current music director of Broadway’s Wicked! Scholarships, payment plans and sibling/spousal discounts available. Visit https://www.curtaincallinc.com/workshop/, email brian@curtaincallinc.com or call 203-329-8207.