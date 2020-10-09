Event calendar brought to you by

Drive-In Movie: The Greatest Showman

Imperial Ave parking lot, Levitt Pavilion

Imperial Avenue
 Westport, CT 06880

Celebrate the joy in our differences! Join Smart Kids with Learning Disabilities in helping all children, regardless of their learning differences, achieve their full potential. We invite you to support our programs and unmatched resources, while enjoying a great evening! Ticket includes admission for 1 car, wood-fired pizza from Pizza Vitale, snacks from Trader Joe's, candy from Saugatuck Sweets, and a goody bag of surprises from our sponsors!

Purchase tickets at www.remarkabletheater.org

Friday, 09 October, 2020

Alison Brown

