October Exhibit at the Geary Gallery in Darien, CT
The Geary Gallery
576 Boston Post Road
Darien,
06820
USA
This October, the Geary Gallery of Darien is proud to present “Mysteries of the Ordinary" featuring the land and shorescapes of contemporary realist, George Angelini of Ossining, NY. His exhibit runs October 1 - 31 at the Geary Gallery, Darien. All are welcome and admission is free. The Geary Gallery is open Wednesday through Saturday, 9:30 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. and is located at 576 Boston Post Road, Darien, CT 06820. For more details, call (203) 655-6633 or visit our website: www.gearygallery.com
Thursday, 22 October, 2020
09:30 AM - 05:00 PM
Saturday, 17 October, 2020
Wednesday, 21 October, 2020
Thursday, 22 October, 2020
Friday, 23 October, 2020
Saturday, 24 October, 2020 View Series Overview
Anne Geary
Phone: 12036556633
Click to Visit
