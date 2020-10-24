October Exhibit at the Geary Gallery in Darien, CT
The Geary Gallery
576 Boston Post Road Darien,
06820 USA
This October, the Geary Gallery of Darien is proud to present “Mysteries of the Ordinary" featuring the land and shorescapes of contemporary realist, George Angelini of Ossining, NY. His exhibit runs October 1 - 31 at the Geary Gallery, Darien. All are welcome and admission is free. The Geary Gallery is open Wednesday through Saturday, 9:30 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. and is located at 576 Boston Post Road, Darien, CT 06820. For more details, call (203) 655-6633 or visit our website: www.gearygallery.com
*Times, venues and event details can change without notice. Please contact the organizer of the event you are interested in. This web site, Canaiden LLC and its affiliates are not responsible for inaccuracies or changes to any of the listed events.