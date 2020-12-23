The Tradition Continues!

Greenwich Holiday Stroll Gets a Digital Make-Over

Treasured Holiday Event Goes Virtual

December 1 - 24, 2020

The Stroll Must Go On! 2020 marks the 12th Annual Greenwich Holiday Stroll. This year’s event, amidst the COVID pandemic, sets its sights on a new event for a new day. We are excited to announce the first-ever “Virtual Greenwich Holiday Stroll, 24 Days of Holiday Shopping & Dining,” December 1-24, 2020.

The Virtual Greenwich Holiday Stroll features 24 days of short videos highlighting local retail stores and restaurants throughout downtown Greenwich, Village of Old Greenwich, Byram, Glenville, Cos Cob, and Riverside. Over 100 merchants are anticipated to participate. All merchants will be sharing their holiday merchandise, gift ideas, festive wares, services, signatures dishes, celebratory cocktails, and more through fun and engaging videos broadcast on Greenwich Holiday Stroll multi-media and digital platforms and on Greenwichmag.com, December 1 - 24.

The Virtual Greenwich Holiday Stroll, 24 Days of Holiday Shopping & Dining is an innovative and informative way for local retailers and restaurateurs to connect with the community and communicate all the wonderful shopping and celebrating that can safely be enjoyed this holiday season. From online ordering, delivery, and curbside pick-up options, to trending fashion and home décor, all can be viewed, and often purchased, from the comfort of one’s home or researched prior to visiting the store. Need some holiday entertaining inspiration or a safe space dining option for small festive gatherings with friends, family, and co-workers? Consumers can view the many retail stores and restaurant virtual tours, cooking demonstrations, and mixology classes found on the Greenwich Holiday Stroll website, social media platforms, media partner platforms, and Greenwich Holiday Stroll YouTube.