A Haunted Halloween Book Giveaway
Ferguson Library - South End Branch
34 Woodland Avenue
(located in the South End Community Center) Stamford, CT
06902-5801
Students, Pre-K through 5th grade, and their families, will enjoy: • Selecting New Books for building their home libraries • Hearing Spooky Stories • Dressing up and safely joining in the Halloween fun: music, take home crafts, snacks and more!
Saturday, 31 October, 2020
01:00 PM - 02:30 PM
Contact:
Nicolette Melia
Phone: 2039657733
