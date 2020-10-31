Tweet A Haunted Halloween Book Giveaway

Ferguson Library - South End Branch 34 Woodland Avenue

(located in the South End Community Center)

Stamford , CT 06902-5801



Website:

Website: Click to Visit Students, Pre-K through 5th grade, and their families, will enjoy: • Selecting New Books for building their home libraries • Hearing Spooky Stories • Dressing up and safely joining in the Halloween fun: music, take home crafts, snacks and more!

Categories:

*Times, venues and event details can change without notice. Please contact the organizer of the event you are interested in. This web site, Canaiden LLC and its affiliates are not responsible for inaccuracies or changes to any of the listed events.