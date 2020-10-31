Event calendar brought to you by

A Haunted Halloween Book Giveaway

Ferguson Library - South End Branch

34 Woodland Avenue
(located in the South End Community Center)
 Stamford, CT 06902-5801

Students, Pre-K through 5th grade, and their families, will enjoy: • Selecting New Books for building their home libraries • Hearing Spooky Stories • Dressing up and safely joining in the Halloween fun: music, take home crafts, snacks and more!

Saturday, 31 October, 2020

Nicolette Melia

Phone: 2039657733
