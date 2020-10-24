Stamford Symphony Presents “Together Again” 2020 Virtual Gala and Concert

Stamford Symphony’s annual gala and concert will be taking place virtually on Saturday, October 24 at 7:30pm (EDT). This year’s theme “Together Again” will celebrate the Orchestra reuniting with the community in a new way, while also paying tribute to how we have all come together for each other during this difficult year. For the first time, this gala and concert will be a FREE event as Stamford Symphony brings the joy of music to the entire Fairfield County community, and far beyond.

This year’s impressive lineup includes Stamford Symphony’s Music Director, Michael Stern, conducting Grieg’s Holberg Suite; world-renowned Violinist Pinchas Zukerman performing Bach’s Violin Concerto in A minor; and Dr. Michael Coady, Pianist and Chief of Cardiac Surgery and Co-Director of the Heart and Vascular Institute at Stamford Health, performing Beethoven’s Quintet in E-flat for Piano and Winds, Op. 16. All three of these featured performances will be accompanied by Stamford Symphony musicians. Of course, there will also be a grandstand performance by the Stamford Symphony of Dvořák’s Symphony No. 9, From the New World, 2nd movement (”Goin’ Home”).

Stamford Symphony will be honoring an important pillar in the community, Stamford Health. It has been the doctors, nurses and staff of Stamford Health, and throughout Fairfield County, who served on the frontlines throughout this ongoing COVID-19 pandemic and deserve a very special, musical thank you. Additionally, the event is dedicated to the Stamford Symphony musicians who donated hours of free content for the Stamford Symphony Channel during the pandemic.

“Together Again” Stamford Symphony’s 2020 Virtual Gala and Concert is sponsored by EY and Accordia with support from WSHU as a media sponsor.

Questions? Email Karine Jeanneret at marketing@stamfordsymphony.org or call 917.359.1495