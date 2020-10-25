The Norwalk Historical Society's popular graveyard tour, "A Haunting at Mill Hill", is a movie this year to keep guests and ghosts safe!



Grab the popcorn, dim the lights, and gather round...if you dare... to watch Norwalk’s haunted history come to life in “A Haunting at Mill Hill – The Movie”. Ghostly entities are waiting to share their true stories of death, murder, insanity and destruction. What might scare you the most is that all these stories are true! You see, fact is sometimes scarier than fiction. Filmed and directed by local filmmaker, Kurtis Spieler.



Movie tickets are $10.00 and can be purchased via Eventbrite at: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/a-haunting-at-mill-hill-the-movie-tickets-124425089793, www.millhillhaunt.com or www.norwalkhistoricalsociety.org . A link to the movie will be emailed to you 24 hours before it goes live.



This movie is NOT recommended for children under 8 years old.



“A Haunting at Mill Hill – The Movie” can be viewed starting at 5:00pm on October 23, 2020 through November 1, 2020.



The net proceeds support the Norwalk Historical Society's education programs and cultural exhibits. The Norwalk Historical Society is a 501(c)(3) non-profit organization.



“A Haunting at Mill Hill – The Movie” is sponsored in part by: Silver Level Sponsor: Collins Funeral Home; Tuliptree Site Design. Bronze Level Sponsor: Eric & Catherine Chandler; M.F. DiScala & Company, Inc.; People's United Bank



Special thanks to Factory Underground Studio’s education department for sound recording and sound engineering for the film.





Image Credit: Guzman Gonzalez & Justin Fargione



Norwalk Historical Society: info@norwalkhistoricalsociety.org, 203-846-0525, www.norwalkhistoricalsociety.org