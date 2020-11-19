https://youtu.be/MXQYOJfm0Dc

This event is a virtual fundraiser for the entire family! Help us find our missing Caribe bag which continue important things that help us, " Build Today's Youth... Tomorrow's Leaders."

Bridgeport Caribe Youth Leaders is a development organization in Bridgeport that provides youth with sports, educational and civic direction helping them build the character and self-esteem they need to reach their full potential and value in society. Due to COVID-19 our in person fundraising events were canceled. Even though we have faced challenging times this year, as an organization we have locked arms to continue to help our youth and community. A Night of Mystery is a quest to find a missing bag that contains important information for our organization. It's a fun interactive night for the entire family to connect and join us on the quest to find our Caribe bag. We invite you to be our detectives for the evening and learn more about our organization!

