Network of Executive Women November Luncheon

Milford, CT: The Network of Executive Women (NEW), a networking group for women in business, will hold its monthly luncheon Tuesday, November 3rd, 2020 at noon, via Zoom. Guests are invited.

This month’s speaker, Tanya Detrik, is an award winning writer, author, ghostwriter, and a professional speaker. Her presentation, Would You Like to Write a Book? is for anyone who ever dreamed of, or wondered about book writing or publishing. Attendees will learn about writing, editing, book design, publishing, distribution, marketing, and royalties.

Register at https://networkofexecutivewomen.org/new-lunch-registration. Virtual meetings fees are $5 for members and $10 for guests. Guests can attend two meetings, after that membership is required.

NEW meets the 1st Tuesday of the month and holds several Network at Night events TBA.

Now on sale are tickets for NEW’s Comedy Night a fundraiser to support scholarships for women pursuing further education. Visit https://networkofexecutivewomen.org/comedy-night-out for info and tickets.

Sponsored by Executive Cleaners, Milford Bank, Wanda Carlson - State Farm Insurance, Fred Astaire Dance Studios of Orange.