Spread some holiday cheer this season! The Norwalk Historical Society in Norwalk, CT is collecting homemade holiday cards!



In the comfort of your own home, create Christmas, Hanukkah, Kwanzaa, New Years or Happy Holiday cards for the non-profit organization, Cards for Hospitalized Kids. The Norwalk Historical Society will mail the cards to Cards for Hospitalized Kids in time for holiday distribution.



Drop off your cards at the Norwalk Historical Society Museum in Norwalk, CT anytime between November 12th – December 1st, 2020.



The museum building is located on the Norwalk City Hall Complex. Parking at Norwalk City Hall Parking Lot: 125 East Ave. Norwalk, CT.

Museum is the brick house with blue front doors.



Put cards in the Holiday Card Mailbox located under the porch at the side door of the museum.



Before making cards, please review these card making guidelines from Cards for Hospitalized Kids on our website: https://norwalkhistoricalsociety.org/event/holiday-cards-for-kids/



Cards for Hospitalized Kids(CFHK) is an internationally recognized charitable organization that spreads hope, joy & magic to hospitalized kids across America through uplifting, handmade cards. Cards are distributed in hospitals and Ronald McDonald Houses across the nation.



The Norwalk Historical Society is a 501(c)3 cultural non-profit organization in Norwalk, CT. More information at: https://norwalkhistoricalsociety.org/ or call 203-846-0525.