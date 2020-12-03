Norwalk Quilt Stories: Virtual Talk with Author Lizzy Rockwell

Calling all quilt enthusiasts! The Norwalk Historical Society is pleased to host, “Norwalk Quilt Stories: A Virtual Talk with Lizzy Rockwell”, on Thursday, December 3, 2020 at 5:30pm via Zoom.



Ms. Rockwell’s illustrated talk will dive into the story behind her newly published children’s book, The All-Together Quilt. Her talk will also explore Norwalk quilt stories as she discusses her work with Peace by Piece: The Norwalk Community Quilt Project, the inspiration for her book. The evening will be rounded out with a few surprise guests and an interactive Q & A.



This virtual event is free but registration is required as space is limited. Register at: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/norwalk-quilt-stories-a-virtual-talk-with-lizzy-rockwell-tickets-128867892335

Once registered, the Zoom link will be included at the bottom of your confirmation email under Additional Details.



Lizzy Rockwell is a children’s book author and illustrator with over 35 books published. She studied art and art history at Connecticut College, and illustration at the School of Visual Arts. Lizzy collaborated as illustrator on 19 books written by her mother, Anne Rockwell, including Apples and Pumpkins and Hiking Day. Lizzy volunteers every week as artistic director and community organizer for Peace by Piece: The Norwalk Community Quilt Project. Learn about her work at: https://www.lizzyrockwell.com/



The Norwalk Historical Society is a 501(c)3 cultural non-profit organization in Norwalk, CT. More information at: https://norwalkhistoricalsociety.org/ or call 203-846-0525.