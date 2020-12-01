Good News Scholarship Awards Luncheon

The Network of Executive Women invites the local community to attend their annual scholarship awards luncheon.

For those who love to witness good news in action, the Network of Executive Women (NEW) is proud to invite local residents and business people to join them for an inspiring scholarship awards (virtual) luncheon.

For over 40 years, the Network of Executive Women (NEW) has been dedicated to helping support the educational goals of women, in order to assist them in improving their lives and their financial security. On December 1st, 2020, at noon, NEW will award scholarships to 11 inspiring women whose life circumstances caused a break in their educational goals. These women are now committed to continuing their education or professional training, and demonstrate a need for financial assistance.

Tickets are $10 for guests and $5 for members. All monies go directly toward funding future scholarships. Register at https://networkofexecutivewomen.org.