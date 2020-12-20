'It's a Wonderful Life: A Live Radio Play' at MTC!

Music Theatre of Connecticut MainStage, Fairfield County's professional award-winning theatre company continues its 34th Season with It’s a Wonderful Life: A Live Radio Play, just in time for the holiday season. From the screenplay by Frances Goodrich, Albert Hackett, Frank Capra and Jo Swerling, and then adapted for the stage by Joe Landry, Its’ a Wonderful Life: A Live Radio Play will run two weekends both in the theatre and via live stream from December 11th-20th with performances on Fridays & Saturdays at 8pm and Saturdays & Sundays at 2pm.

This beloved American holiday classic comes to captivating life as a live 1940s radio broadcast and stars four actors who perform the voices of dozens of characters while creating foley sound effects. As in the movie, everyman George Bailey must learn that “no man is a failure who has friends” (and a little divine intervention), when he must face off against local robber baron (and all around curmudgeon) Henry F. Potter. It’s a Wonderful Life: A Live Radio Play is the perfect holiday treat for the whole family!

As one of the first professional, Equity theatres in the country to be given permission to host indoor events and the first one in Connecticut via the approval of the state of CT and Actor’s Equity Association, MTC has implemented strict health & safety protocols to assure the safety of the audience, crew, and actors. Some of these protocols include staggered arrival based on seating, no more than 25 audience members in the theatre, and masks required at all times. Until further notice, all performances will not only be presented in person, but through a live stream as well, so that the shows may be watched live from the comfort of your home. Both in person and live stream tickets are available. For more information on MTC’s reopening protocols you can go here: https://www.musictheatreofct.com/reopeningprotocols

This production is directed by Kevin Connors. The creative team includes scenic design by Jessie Lizotte, lighting design by RJ Romeo, costume design by Diane Vanderkroef, sound design by Will Atkin, and production assistance by Jack Parrotta.

In Person ticket prices range from $35-$65 and can only be purchased by calling the MTC Box Office at 203-454-3883. Live Stream tickets are $25 and may be purchased online by visiting www.musictheatreofct.com/wonderfullife2020. MTC MainStage is located at 509 Westport Ave. in Norwalk, CT.