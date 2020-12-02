St. Aloysius School Virtual Christmas Market

Get ready to shop online! Although we can’t hold our Christmas Market in the gym this year, we are holding a Virtual Christmas Market online. Plan to get some Christmas shopping done while supporting small businesses and raising money for our school. The online market will have something for everyone: Women’s and men’s fashion & accessories, jewelry, home décor, children’s items, and more! Percentage of sales from each vendor benefit the school.
