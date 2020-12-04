Event calendar brought to you by

St. Aloysius School Virtual Christmas Market

St. Aloysius School gymnasium

33 South Ave.
 New Canaan, CT 06840
USA

Get ready to shop online! Although we can’t hold our Christmas Market in the gym this year, we are holding a Virtual Christmas Market online. Plan to get some Christmas shopping done while supporting small businesses and raising money for our school.  The online market will have something for everyone: Women’s and men’s fashion & accessories, jewelry, home décor, children’s items, and more! Percentage of sales from each vendor benefit the school.  

Friday, 04 December, 2020

Kelly Sullivan

Phone: 2930966-0786
Website: Click to Visit

