Stamford Symphony’s Virtual Premiere: Starburst

Join the Stamford Symphony for Starburst, the first event in a series of Virtual Premieres for the Winter season. Explore the sounds of Jessie Montgomery’s self-described “exploding stars” in Starburst, a work that was commissioned by the Sphynx Organization. Paired with Starburst is one of Mozart’s master works, Symphony No. 29 which musicologist Stanley Sadie described as “a landmark ... personal in tone, indeed perhaps more individual in its combination of an intimate, chamber music style with a still fiery and impulsive manner."

This interactive online premiere promises to bring you the music you love in a new way. Enjoy “backstage” clips from our musicians. Your live host will help you find more meaning in the music by sharing thought-provoking social and historical context to the musical program.

*Subscribers who have a current subscription to the 2020-2021 Season will be invited to a special VIP Green Room Q&A post-concert with musicians of the Stamford Symphony.

Registration will automatically enter you into a drawing for six bottles of champagne!

Michael Stern, conductor

Musical program:

Jessie Montgomery Starburst (2012)

Mozart Symphony No. 29 in A Major

For more details on Stamford Symphony’s Virtual Winter Concert Series visit www.stamfordsymphony.org

Technical requirements: You’ll need an internet connection and the ability to stream audio and video to enjoy your experience. We recommend an internet speed of 50MBPS, and viewing the experience or event on a computer, for an optimal experience.