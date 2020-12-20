Event calendar brought to you by

Stamford Symphony’s Virtual Premiere: Venetian Holiday

Join the Stamford Symphony for Venetian Holiday, the second event in a series of Virtual Premieres for the Winter season. Transport yourself to Venice for an afternoon of music featuring a Vivaldi piccolo concerto, brass music by Gabrieli, and some tunes to put you into the holiday spirit! Piccolo player Kathleen Nester shares thoughts about Vivaldi’s piece from the perspective of a musician. This interactive event will be hosted by Michael Stern. Mulled wine demonstration included. Ciao!

 

*Subscribers who have a current subscription to the 2020-2021 Season will be invited to a special VIP Green Room Q&A post-concert with Michael Stern, Kathleen Nester and musicians of the Stamford Symphony

 

 

Michael Stern, conductor

Kathleen Nester, piccolo

 

Musical Program to include:

Vivaldi Piccolo Concerto in C Major

Holiday Brass including music by Gabrieli, Carol of the Bells, Deck the Halls and more

 

For more details on Stamford Symphony’s Virtual Winter Concert Series visit www.stamfordsymphony.org

 

Technical requirements: You’ll need an internet connection and the ability to stream audio and video to enjoy your experience. We recommend an internet speed of 50MBPS, and viewing the experience or event on a computer, for an optimal experience.

 

Sunday, 20 December, 2020

Contact:

Karine Jeanneret

Phone: 917.359.1495
Website: Click to Visit

Categories:

