AGW SoNo Partners and OnWashington Present The SoNo Holiday Market

The first SoNo Holiday Market kicks off this Friday, December 4. Located at 123, 132A, 132C, and 135 Washington Street (more locations TBA), the market, managed by Gordon Fine Arts, features over 50 vendors selling their art, jewelry, fashion, accessories, home décor, unique gifts, woodwork, and beauty and wellness products, all among the great restaurants, shops, and services that SoNo has to offer. Live holiday music is on tap during this festive event which takes place December 4-20, Friday thru Sunday, with added shopping days/night to be announced. Follow on social media @onwashingtonst and www.onwashingtonst.com.