Curtain Call's Winter 2021 Theatre Arts Classes: Act Out In-Person or Online!

Curtain Call Classes: ACTING OUT for kids and adults this winter!

For thirty years, Stamford’s longest-running and only nonprofit, theatre-producing company has offered opportunities for kids five and up, teens and adults to ACT OUT after school, evenings and weekends in classes for stage acting, TV and film acting, improv, musical theatre, dance, audition technique AND MORE! Following strict regulations and safety guidelines, we are planning the return of in-person classes at the Sterling Farms Theatre Complex in Stamford, CT (as well as some online offerings) beginning the week of January 25, 2021. Scholarships, payment plans and sibling discounts offered. Visit https://www.curtaincallinc.com/workshop/ or email brian@curtaincallinc.com.