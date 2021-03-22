Curtain Call's Winter 2021 Theatre Arts Classes: Act Out In-Person or Online!
Curtain Call Classes: ACTING OUT for kids and adults this winter!
For thirty years, Stamford’s longest-running and only nonprofit, theatre-producing company has offered opportunities for kids five and up, teens and adults to ACT OUT after school, evenings and weekends in classes for stage acting, TV and film acting, improv, musical theatre, dance, audition technique AND MORE! Following strict regulations and safety guidelines, we are planning the return of in-person classes at the Sterling Farms Theatre Complex in Stamford, CT (as well as some online offerings) beginning the week of January 25, 2021. Scholarships, payment plans and sibling discounts offered. Visit https://www.curtaincallinc.com/workshop/ or email brian@curtaincallinc.com.
Monday, 22 March, 2021
Other Dates For This Event:
- Monday, 01 March, 2021
- Tuesday, 02 March, 2021
- Wednesday, 03 March, 2021
- Thursday, 04 March, 2021
- Saturday, 06 March, 2021
Contact:Brian Bianco
Phone: 203-329-8207
Website: Click to Visit
Cost:See our website for details.
Save this Event:iCalendar
Google Calendar
Yahoo! Calendar
Windows Live Calendar
Share this Event:Email to a Friend
More...
Categories:
*Times, venues and event details can change without notice. Please contact the organizer of the event you are interested in. This web site, Canaiden LLC and its affiliates are not responsible for inaccuracies or changes to any of the listed events.