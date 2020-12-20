Holiday Food & Bake Sale

Event calendar brought to you by
Ethnic Eastern European Foods. Preorder Only by December 20th for Pick Up December 27th. For more information and Preorder Forms visit us on the web https://stmaryofstamford.org/newsevents
Sunday, 20 December, 2020
08:00 AM - 11:00 PM
Contact:
Church Secretary
Website:
Click to Visit
Categories:
*Times, venues and event details can change without notice. Please contact the organizer of the event you are interested in. This web site, Canaiden LLC and its affiliates are not responsible for inaccuracies or changes to any of the listed events.
Featured
Most Popular
Newest
Friday, 18 December, 2020
'It's a Wonderful Life: A Live Radio Play' at MTC! 08:00 PM Tuesday, 15 December, 2020
AGW SoNo Partners and OnWashington Present The SoNo Holiday Market 12:00 PM Sunday, 20 December, 2020
'It's a Wonderful Life: A Live Radio Play' at MTC! 08:00 PM Wednesday, 16 December, 2020
AGW SoNo Partners and OnWashington Present The SoNo Holiday Market 12:00 PM Thursday, 17 December, 2020
AGW SoNo Partners and OnWashington Present The SoNo Holiday Market 12:00 PM Friday, 18 December, 2020
AGW SoNo Partners and OnWashington Present The SoNo Holiday Market 12:00 PM Sunday, 20 December, 2020
Stamford Symphony’s Virtual Premiere: Venetian Holiday 03:00 PM
AGW SoNo Partners and OnWashington Present The SoNo Holiday Market 12:00 PM Saturday, 19 December, 2020
AGW SoNo Partners and OnWashington Present The SoNo Holiday Market 12:00 PM
'It's a Wonderful Life: A Live Radio Play' at MTC! 08:00 PM
Monday, 25 January, 2021
Curtain Call's Winter 2021 Theatre Arts Classes: Act Out In-Person or Online! All Day Tuesday, 26 January, 2021
Curtain Call's Winter 2021 Theatre Arts Classes: Act Out In-Person or Online! All Day Wednesday, 27 January, 2021
Curtain Call's Winter 2021 Theatre Arts Classes: Act Out In-Person or Online! All Day Thursday, 28 January, 2021
Curtain Call's Winter 2021 Theatre Arts Classes: Act Out In-Person or Online! All Day Saturday, 30 January, 2021
Curtain Call's Winter 2021 Theatre Arts Classes: Act Out In-Person or Online! All Day Monday, 01 February, 2021
Curtain Call's Winter 2021 Theatre Arts Classes: Act Out In-Person or Online! All Day Tuesday, 02 February, 2021
Curtain Call's Winter 2021 Theatre Arts Classes: Act Out In-Person or Online! All Day Wednesday, 03 February, 2021
Curtain Call's Winter 2021 Theatre Arts Classes: Act Out In-Person or Online! All Day Thursday, 04 February, 2021
Curtain Call's Winter 2021 Theatre Arts Classes: Act Out In-Person or Online! All Day Saturday, 06 February, 2021
Curtain Call's Winter 2021 Theatre Arts Classes: Act Out In-Person or Online! All Day