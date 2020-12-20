Event calendar brought to you by

Holiday Food & Bake Sale

St Mary's Russian Orthodox Church

141 Den Road
 Stamford, CT 06903
United States

Ethnic Eastern European Foods. Preorder Only by December 20th for Pick Up      December 27th. For more information and Preorder Forms visit us on the web                   https://stmaryofstamford.org/newsevents

Sunday, 20 December, 2020

Contact:

Church Secretary

Website: Click to Visit

Categories:

*Times, venues and event details can change without notice. Please contact the organizer of the event you are interested in. This web site, Canaiden LLC and its affiliates are not responsible for inaccuracies or changes to any of the listed events.