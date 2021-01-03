Stamford Symphony’s Virtual Winter Concert Series: New Year Brass

Join the Stamford Symphony for “New Year Brass”, the final event in a series of Virtual Premieres for the Winter season.Celebrate the New Year with an afternoon of music played by the Stamford Symphony's Brass Quintet. Music to uplift and renew! Stamford Symphony musicians will be sharing music in a new way. Our Brass Quintet will host this special premiere and share interesting and little-known facts about the experience of playing as a small ensemble compared to performing as part of the full orchestra. Be part of this interactive event and have your burning brass questions answered.

*Subscribers who have a current subscription to the 2020-2021 Season will be invited to a special VIP Green Room Q&A post concert with members of the Brass Quintet

Musical program to include:

Stamitz Wind Quartet in E-flat major, Op.8 No. 2

Brass music by Bach, Holborne, Maurer and more

For more information on the Stamford Symphony and upcoming events visit www.stamfordsymphony.org

Technical requirements: You’ll need an internet connection and the ability to stream audio and video to enjoy your experience. We recommend an internet speed of 50MBPS, and viewing the experience or event on a computer, for an optimal experience.