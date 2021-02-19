Event calendar brought to you by

'Becoming Dr. Ruth' at MTC!

Music Theatre of Connecticut

509 Westport Ave.
 Norwalk, CT 06851
United States

Music Theatre of Connecticut MainStage, Fairfield County's professional award-winning theatre company continues its 34th Season with Becoming Dr. Ruth, the true, lesser known story of Dr Ruth Westheimer, America’s most famous sex therapist. This one-women show all about the dramatic, unexpected, and hilarious life of Dr. Ruthwill run three weekends both in the theatre and watchable through a live stream from February 5th-21st with performances on Fridays & Saturdays at 8pm and Saturdays & Sundays at 2pm.

Everyone knows Dr. Ruth Westheimer from her career as a pioneering radio and television sex therapist. Few, however, know the incredible journey that preceded it. From fleeing the Nazis in the Kindertransport and joining the Haganah in Jerusalem as a sniper, to her struggle to succeed as a single mother newly-arrived in America, Mark St. Germain deftly illuminates this remarkable woman’s untold story. Becoming Dr. Ruth is filled with the humor, honesty, and life-affirming spirit of Karola Ruth Siegel, the girl who became “Dr. Ruth,” America’s most famous sex therapist.

Friday, 19 February, 2021

MTC Box Office

Phone: 2034543883
Cost:

$25-$65

