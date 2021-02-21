'Becoming Dr. Ruth' at MTC!

Music Theatre of Connecticut MainStage, Fairfield County's professional award-winning theatre company continues its 34th Season with Becoming Dr. Ruth, the true, lesser known story of Dr Ruth Westheimer, America’s most famous sex therapist. This one-women show all about the dramatic, unexpected, and hilarious life of Dr. Ruthwill run three weekends both in the theatre and watchable through a live stream from February 5th-21st with performances on Fridays & Saturdays at 8pm and Saturdays & Sundays at 2pm.

Everyone knows Dr. Ruth Westheimer from her career as a pioneering radio and television sex therapist. Few, however, know the incredible journey that preceded it. From fleeing the Nazis in the Kindertransport and joining the Haganah in Jerusalem as a sniper, to her struggle to succeed as a single mother newly-arrived in America, Mark St. Germain deftly illuminates this remarkable woman’s untold story. Becoming Dr. Ruth is filled with the humor, honesty, and life-affirming spirit of Karola Ruth Siegel, the girl who became “Dr. Ruth,” America’s most famous sex therapist.