All of us at Homes for the Brave would like to invite you to join us in our first virtual Bingo for the Brave event! Each ticket includes 6 rounds of bingo. Extra bingo cards are available for purchase at a discount. Only 75 tickets are left, so secure your spot today!

Included in each Bingo Card Ticket is a Zoom login for ONE device (computer, tablet, or phone) and enough cards for six rounds of Bingo. If you would like to purchase more than ten cards, please email info@homesforthebrave.org to make arrangements. Instructions and the Zoom link will be emailed to you closer to the event.

Also available is the opportunity to take part in our Wheel of Givers where you can win a prize, including some HFTB swag! One entry costs $5 and three entries cost $10.

All proceeds will benefit HFTB and our mission to assist CT's Veterans struggling with homelessness to return to productive and meaningful lives.