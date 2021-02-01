The Lockwood-Mathews Mansion Museum's 8th Annual Young Writers' Competition

The Lockwood-Mathews Mansion Museum will launch its eighth annual Young Writers’ Competition onFebruary 1, 2021.The competitiontitled, A Scientist Visits the Mansion, will end on June 4, 2021 with an awards ceremony on Sunday, Nov. 21, 2021. The competition is open to all middle school students sixth through eighth grade in the Tristate area.

Participants will be tasked to write a story of a fictional event taking place at the Lockwood-Mathews Mansion between 1868 and 1938. The cast of characters must include a doctor or scientist who became famous or infamous during the mid-to-late 19th century and members of the Lockwood or Mathews families. Young writers will learn about the families’ history, read biographies of the doctors and scientists, and explore the rooms in the Mansion where the event described could have taken place, using the Museum’s website as a reference. Students will create a short story that will include at least one doctor or scientist weaved into this narrative, and can introduce fictional friends visiting the Mansion as well. Short stories submitted cannot be of a violent nature.

The deadline for submissions is Friday, June 4 and competition winners will be notified by mid-September. Competition winners and their families will be Guests of Honor at the Awards Ceremony on Sunday, Nov. 21, 2021, 2-4 p.m. Requirements and guidelines for the competition will be posted on the Museum’s website and on flyers.

For more information on LMMM’s Young Writers’ Competition, school tours and sending submissions, please contact Education Program Director Iliana Begetis, 203-838-9799, ext. 6, or email: education@lockwoodmathewsmansion.com.

The Lockwood-Mathews Mansion Museum is located at 295 West Avenue in Norwalk. Student tours are offered February through December. For more information on tours and programs, please visit www.lockwoodmathewsmansion.com, e-mail info@lockwoodmathewsmansion.com, or call 203-838-9799.

The Museum’s 2021 cultural and educational programs are made possible in part by generous funding from LMMM’s Founding Patrons: The Estate of Mrs. Cynthia Clark Brown;LMMM’s Leadership Patrons: The Sealark Foundation; LMMM’s 2021 Season Distinguished Benefactors: The City of Norwalk and The Maurice Goodman Foundation; LMMM’s 2021 Distinguished Benefactors for Education: The Daphne Seybolt Culpeper Memorial Foundation, Inc.