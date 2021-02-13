6th Annual Mardi 'Bra' drive

For the 6th year The Undies Project will hold its annual bra drive, called Mardi “Bra”, to coincide with Mardi Gras.

For those who are homeless, living in shelters or who are on a low income, a bra is unattainable, or a big expense. For many, underwear is a necessity, not a luxury. No one should have to make the choice between putting food on the table or purchasing new underwear.

The mission of The Undies Project is to provide new underwear to men, women and children in need to improve their lives.

The Undies Project is accepting donations of new and gently used, clean, laundered bras. All sizes are needed, but in particular sizes 34-38. All donations received will be distributed through The Undies Project’s 26 partner agencies that help those in need.

The drive will take place in Darien, Greenwich, New Canaan, Stamford, Westport and Wilton.

Donations can be made Monday, February 8th to Monday, February 22nd at participating businesses in each town. For a full list of businesses by town and their locations visit www.theundiesproject.org/event

Contact info@theundiesproject.org with any questions or for further information.

The Undies Project is a registered 501(c)(3) charity.