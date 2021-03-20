Connecticut Master Gardener Association Symposium Is Virtual

Connecticut Master Gardener Association Virtual Symposium Is Saturday, March 20th

On Saturday, March 20th, starting at 9:00 am, Connecticut Master Gardeners, guests and the public will have the opportunity to hear national and regional experts talk about "Gardening Any Time, Any Place" by virtually attending the Connecticut Master Gardener Association (CMGA) 28th annual garden symposium. Registration and information about the virtual event is available at ctmga.org/symposium-event-2021

The featured speakers are Margaret Roach, The New York Times garden columnist and creator of the "A Way to Garden" website, author and podcaster will present "Non-Stop Plants: A Garden for 365 Days, " and Dan Benarcik, creative horticulturist at the 5,000 plant Chanticleer Garden in Wayne, PA will discuss "Foliage First: Boom Without the Bloom." The cost for the two featured speakers and a choice of two of five breakout session speakers is $60 for CMGA members; $90 for non-members and includes a "virtual event bag" with coupons, promotions and special offers from symposium sponsors.