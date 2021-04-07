Open House: St Joseph High School (Trumbull)

St Joseph High School Virtual Open House is unlike any other!

Don't miss out on St Joe's Spring Open House (guidelines permitting, this event will take place on campus!)

Take a guided tour of our school with our student ambassadors, attend formal academic presentations with our incredible teachers, and attend a free flowing fair showcasing our athletics and clubs!

Visit our Open House and understand why so many students choose to make St Joes their second home. This event is open to all prospective students (5th grade and above) and their families.

The Registration Link Will Be Available in the Spring at sjcadets.org/visit!