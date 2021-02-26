Event calendar brought to you by

February Exhibit: Tim Eaton: Poetic Landscapes at the Geary Gallery, Darien CT

576 Boston Post Road
 Darien, CT 06820

The Geary Gallery of Darien presents "Tim Eaton: Poetic Landscapes," featuring the stunning outdoor landscape paintings of Stamford, CT fine artist, Tim Eaton. His exhibit runs February 3-27. All are welcome and admission is free. 

The Geary Gallery is open Wednesday through Saturday, 9:30 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. and is located at 576 Boston Post Road, Darien, CT 06820. For more details, call (203) 655-6633 or visit our website: https://www.gearygallery.com

 

Phone: 12036556633
Website: Click to Visit

