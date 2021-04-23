Sassy Ladies Shopping Night Out is celebrating 10 years! Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, we will be celebrating 10 years on Friday, April 23, 2021 at the Doubletree Hotel in Tarrytown. In light of the ongoing pandemic, we will be incorporating health and safety measures for all in attendance which will include face masks, temperature checks, social distancing markings, as well as implementing appointment blocks for attendees to shop and enjoy our vendors.

Come on out for a fun evening that will include...

* Wine Tastings!

* Shopping with your Friends for unique finds & services (Handbags, Jewelry, Spa/Wellness Services, & More) from our Vendors!

* Chic Eco-Friendly Swag Bag filled with Goodies!

* Complimentary Grand Prize Raffle Ticket Entry for DESIGNER Tory Burch Handbag!

* Complimentary Grand Prize Raffle Ticket Entry for a 4 days 3 nights cruise to the BAHAMAS!

* Complimentary Hourly Raffle Give-A-Ways!

This year a portion of the proceeds will be donated to Lifting Up Westchester and The Barstool Fund.

A special thank you to our Sponsors: Chris Caulfield CruiseOne, D. Bertoline & Sons.

For more information, please contact Events To Remember at (914) 218-3968 or EventsCJH@EventsRemember.com.